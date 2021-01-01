About this product

Ready to feel PUNCHY, chew on this flasQ inspired Sativa dominant gummy and get out there doing what you love with a bit of bliss to help you along!



Product Highlights:



1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*



2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!



3) Gluten Free



4) Pectin Based



5) Vegan



6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib



10 MG of THC per gummy, 100 MG per container



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.