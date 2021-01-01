Marro Products
About this product
Alleviate muscle cramps, menstrual cramps, any cramps! CBD blended with Terpenes such as Pinene, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene work together to promote a sense of relief while also reducing inflammation. An easy, convenient, roll-on applicator makes it perfect for applying anytime, anywhere.
Aromatic Profile: Citrus
Made in the U.S.A.
Learn more at marroproducts.com
Aromatic Profile: Citrus
Made in the U.S.A.
Learn more at marroproducts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!