Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marro Products

Marro Products

Marro Products Cramps Roller

Buy Here

About this product

Alleviate muscle cramps, menstrual cramps, any cramps! CBD blended with Terpenes such as Pinene, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene work together to promote a sense of relief while also reducing inflammation. An easy, convenient, roll-on applicator makes it perfect for applying anytime, anywhere.

Aromatic Profile: Citrus

Made in the U.S.A.

Learn more at marroproducts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!