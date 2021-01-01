Purple Lemon Haze Wax 1g
About this product
Purple Kush ~ Lemon Haze:
Purple Lemon Haze has become well known for it's zesty lemon and spices fragrance and it's matching flavor. This sativa hybrid provides almost perfect 'wake-n-bake' effects giving the user more motivation and a lift in mood.
