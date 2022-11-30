From our headquarters in Denver, we develop products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients.

In addition to being the first company to deliver transdermal cannabis products, Mary’s was first to market THCa and CBN.



We also discovered harvesting techniques for the isolation of CBC, and we continue to develop new cutting-edge approaches for isolating, manufacturing and marketing cannabis.



We’re here to provide our patients with a better quality of life through plant-based ingredients and innovations. Merging modern technology with established horticulture practices allows for the easy integration of the therapeutic power of cannabis into one’s daily routine. We believe that it has the power to heal bodies.