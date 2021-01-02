About this product
Greater Strength. Greater Balance. Greater Relief. Our FORMULA Compound combines a curated ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes purposely chosen for their ability to offer superior and long-lasting wellness benefits. When absorbed through the skin for localized relief, FORMULA Compound offers support to your Endocannabinoid System by helping balance some of your body’s most important functions.
Mary's Medicinals
From our headquarters in Denver, we develop products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients.
In addition to being the first company to deliver transdermal cannabis products, Mary’s was first to market THCa and CBN.
We also discovered harvesting techniques for the isolation of CBC, and we continue to develop new cutting-edge approaches for isolating, manufacturing and marketing cannabis.
We’re here to provide our patients with a better quality of life through plant-based ingredients and innovations. Merging modern technology with established horticulture practices allows for the easy integration of the therapeutic power of cannabis into one’s daily routine. We believe that it has the power to heal bodies.
