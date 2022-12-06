About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,971 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
