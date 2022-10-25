Our patented transdermal pen is a great resource for immediate relief and a wonderful accompaniment to our transdermal patch. With an accurately measured, optimal dose of 2mg of CBD per pump, this convenient, on-the-go pen allows for easy application throughout the day. Infused with the invigorating scent of cool citrus basil and a soothing blend of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and therapeutic terpenes, the pen helps take the edge off throughout the day.