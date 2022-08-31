About this product
Gracefully designed for the blunt connoisseurs, our Blunt rolling tray features a curvy and smooth-rolling surface with a skillfully crafted corner for easy cleanup. Our one of a kind design gives a serious push in eliminating the stigma around cannabis accessories, it's simply a piece of art.
Features:
Tray Size 11" X 7.5" X 1"
Rolling Surface 6.25" X 4.5"
(8) 13mm Cigar / Tip Holders
10" Tilted Tablet / Phone Holder
Crafted Corner
North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
Features:
Tray Size 11" X 7.5" X 1"
Rolling Surface 6.25" X 4.5"
(8) 13mm Cigar / Tip Holders
10" Tilted Tablet / Phone Holder
Crafted Corner
North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!