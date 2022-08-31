Gracefully designed for the blunt connoisseurs, our Blunt rolling tray features a curvy and smooth-rolling surface with a skillfully crafted corner for easy cleanup. Our one of a kind design gives a serious push in eliminating the stigma around cannabis accessories, it's simply a piece of art.



Features:

Tray Size 11" X 7.5" X 1"

Rolling Surface 6.25" X 4.5"

(8) 13mm Cigar / Tip Holders

10" Tilted Tablet / Phone Holder

Crafted Corner

North Carolina Black Walnut Wood