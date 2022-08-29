Inspired by the timeless diamond stone, Haven's unmatched craftsmanship is made with premium Red Oak from Northern Pennsylvania. With the less is more approach we provide two large compartments that meet your storage needs, finishing off with a strong magnetic lid.



Features:

Box Size: 8.25" X 8" X 3"

Compartment Size (2): 7.5" X 2.75" X 2.25"

Earth Magnets

Elegant & Discreet

Red Oak Wood