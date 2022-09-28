About this product
Roll Jays Much?
Jay Mill brings the power of a Mill to your fingertips. Designed to provide a seamless rolling experience. Equipped with 11 thoughtfully placed compartments to turn you into a rolling machine.
Features:
Tray Size: 11" X 7.25"
Rolling Surface
(2) Multi-Tiered Bases (Fits Most Grinders & Jars)
5 Tip Holders
1 Staging Area (Finished Rolls)
2 Rolling Paper Storage Compartments
