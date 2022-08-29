Simplicity is the defining factory in Old Faithful, we let the Black Walnut wood do the talking. Designed in minimal style as Matriarch's classic rolling tray with the amplest rolling surface.



Features:

Tray Size 12" X 8" X .75"

Rolling Surface 7.5" X 7"

(1) Grinder / Jar Base

(6) Tip Holders - Doubles as (1) Grinder / Jar Base

Crafted Corner

North Carolina Black Walnut Wood