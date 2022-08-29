About this product
Simplicity is the defining factory in Old Faithful, we let the Black Walnut wood do the talking. Designed in minimal style as Matriarch's classic rolling tray with the amplest rolling surface.
Features:
Tray Size 12" X 8" X .75"
Rolling Surface 7.5" X 7"
(1) Grinder / Jar Base
(6) Tip Holders - Doubles as (1) Grinder / Jar Base
Crafted Corner
North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!