About this product
Made of solid Black walnut wood the Rig Station is a uniquely versatile piece created especially for both Oil Rig & Water Bong setups. The one of a kind tray is fully equipped with 14 compartments made to transform your ritual into a seamless experience.
Features:
Tray Size - 11.5" X 7.25" X 1"
(1) Rig / Bong 3-Tier Base (Fits up to 6" Base)
(4) Tool Compartments
(3) Bowl / Banger Compartments (18mm, 14mm, 10mm)
Torche Landing Pad
(3) Versatile Concentrate Storage Compartments
Crafted Carry Handle
North Carolina Black Walnut Wood
