Made of solid Black walnut wood the Rig Station is a uniquely versatile piece created especially for both Oil Rig & Water Bong setups. The one of a kind tray is fully equipped with 14 compartments made to transform your ritual into a seamless experience.



Features:

Tray Size - 11.5" X 7.25" X 1"

(1) Rig / Bong 3-Tier Base (Fits up to 6" Base)

(4) Tool Compartments

(3) Bowl / Banger Compartments (18mm, 14mm, 10mm)

Torche Landing Pad

(3) Versatile Concentrate Storage Compartments

Crafted Carry Handle

North Carolina Black Walnut Wood