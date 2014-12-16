Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Matter

Matter

ATF Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

500mg Vape Cartidge

Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects

Reported by real people like you
1,422 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!