Banana Milkshake is just as delicious as it sounds: a creamy banana confection sprinkled with fresh berries and buttery vanilla. This strain was created by breeding several flavorful cultivars–Banana OG, Cherry Pie, and Strawberry Diesel–giving Banana Milkshake its bright, fruity flavors and aromas. Lush, tropical scents permeate a session with this cultivar, complementing the silky sweet flavors and tangy, cherry-like exhale.

