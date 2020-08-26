Indica | Relaxing & Calming



Talk about combining the best of both worlds, Bubba Fett is an indica that’s a cross between Pre 98 Bubba Kush and Stardawg. A high-potency strain that flowers at about 10 weeks, Bubba Fett has a berry flavor and aroma with hints of diesel, earthy herbal and skunk tones. Known for its sedative and relaxing effect, Bubba Fett delivers an uplifting feeling along with pure cerebral relaxation and may be ideal for relieving stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.



LINEAGE

Pre 98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg



THC LEVELS

27 - 30% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .5% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

4 - 8% terpenes

elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene, beta myrcene