Indica | Relaxing & Calming
Talk about combining the best of both worlds, Bubba Fett is an indica that’s a cross between Pre 98 Bubba Kush and Stardawg. A high-potency strain that flowers at about 10 weeks, Bubba Fett has a berry flavor and aroma with hints of diesel, earthy herbal and skunk tones. Known for its sedative and relaxing effect, Bubba Fett delivers an uplifting feeling along with pure cerebral relaxation and may be ideal for relieving stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.
LINEAGE
Pre 98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg
THC LEVELS
27 - 30% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .5% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
4 - 8% terpenes
elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene, beta myrcene
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.