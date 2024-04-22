Butterscotch Willy is an evenly balanced hybrid that is a combination of several sugary sweet strains: Banana OG, Papaya, and Tropicanna Cookies. This unique cross of cultivars creates a taste that is reminiscent of creamy, butterscotch candies, with light, vanilla undertones and hints of overripe bananas. Each inhale is a whirl of confectionary joy, and the exhale has hints of cinnamon and spice. Butterscotch Willy has a high THC percentage, so start low and go slow.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.