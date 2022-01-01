About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting
Created from Chiesel crossed with Stardawg, Chi Dawg is a hybrid that won’t disappoint. With aromas that include spicy, pine and sour notes of diesel, it’s a strain that provides long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for an energetic feeling that settles into euphoric relaxation, Chi Dawg is a good choice for treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.
LINEAGE
Chiesel x Stardawg
THC LEVELS
25 - 30% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .2% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene
Created from Chiesel crossed with Stardawg, Chi Dawg is a hybrid that won’t disappoint. With aromas that include spicy, pine and sour notes of diesel, it’s a strain that provides long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for an energetic feeling that settles into euphoric relaxation, Chi Dawg is a good choice for treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.
LINEAGE
Chiesel x Stardawg
THC LEVELS
25 - 30% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .2% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.