Hybrid | Uplifting



Created from Chiesel crossed with Stardawg, Chi Dawg is a hybrid that won’t disappoint. With aromas that include spicy, pine and sour notes of diesel, it’s a strain that provides long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for an energetic feeling that settles into euphoric relaxation, Chi Dawg is a good choice for treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.



LINEAGE

Chiesel x Stardawg



THC LEVELS

25 - 30% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .2% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene