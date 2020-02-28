Hybrid | Cerebral



Citral Glue is an extremely potent strain that is derived from Original Glue crossed with Citral Skunk. A heavy yielding plant with resin-drenched flowers, its aromas are those of gaseous, pine and citrus notes. Its effects will leave you feeling cerebral and euphoric, but also deeply relaxed. If something for social situations or daytime use is what you seek, then Citral Glue is the one for you.



LINEAGE

Original Glue x Citral Skunk



THC LEVELS

24 - 28% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

elemene, beta myrcene, limonene, beta caryophyllene