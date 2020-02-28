About this product
Hybrid | Cerebral
Citral Glue is an extremely potent strain that is derived from Original Glue crossed with Citral Skunk. A heavy yielding plant with resin-drenched flowers, its aromas are those of gaseous, pine and citrus notes. Its effects will leave you feeling cerebral and euphoric, but also deeply relaxed. If something for social situations or daytime use is what you seek, then Citral Glue is the one for you.
LINEAGE
Original Glue x Citral Skunk
THC LEVELS
24 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
elemene, beta myrcene, limonene, beta caryophyllene
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.