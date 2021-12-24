About this product
Hybrid | Cerebral
This robust and fragrant hybrid is the unique result of crossing Guava Chem and Tangie, two strains that have gained tremendous notoriety in the cannabis industry. Clifford has an intense, pungent, smoked-cheese aroma with notable hints of citrus and skunk. It’s the perfect choice if you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up or mid-afternoon boost and may be ideal for relieving chronic pain, fatigue, depression, muscle spasms and stress. It is not recommended for people with anxiety.
LINEAGE
Guava Chem x Tangie
THC LEVELS
17 - 23% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 7% terpenes
beta myrcene, alpha pinene, elemene, beta caryophyllene, beta pinene
This robust and fragrant hybrid is the unique result of crossing Guava Chem and Tangie, two strains that have gained tremendous notoriety in the cannabis industry. Clifford has an intense, pungent, smoked-cheese aroma with notable hints of citrus and skunk. It’s the perfect choice if you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up or mid-afternoon boost and may be ideal for relieving chronic pain, fatigue, depression, muscle spasms and stress. It is not recommended for people with anxiety.
LINEAGE
Guava Chem x Tangie
THC LEVELS
17 - 23% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 7% terpenes
beta myrcene, alpha pinene, elemene, beta caryophyllene, beta pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.