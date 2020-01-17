About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes
Our Double Rainbow vape is twice as nice with sweet berries and grape flavored infused terpenes. This fruity vape will elevate your mood and leave you feeling relaxed and focused.
Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor.
TERPENES
terpineol | 10%
linalool | 20%
limonene | 20%
beta caryophyllene | 50%
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.