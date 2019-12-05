About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens
Your taste buds will be delighted by berry flavors with hints of pine, earth and clove– making you feel as smooth as its name. An excellent choice for managing depression and anxiety, it’ll have you singing – my rst, my last, my everything!
THC .12% | CBD .19%
TERPENES
linalool | 1.2%
limonene | 1.3%
alpha pinene | 1.3%
beta myrcene | 2.0%
7.5% total terpenes
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.