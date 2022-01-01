About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens
Bite into the juicy, smooth flavor of our Granny Smith vape with every draw. A unique blend of terpenes combine fresh, crisp apple with pine tree notes. This tasty vape offers mood elevation, relaxation, anti-inflammation and stress relief – how ‘bout them apples?
THC 78.88% | CBD .28%
TERPENES
beta myrcene | .08%
camphene | .4%
beta pinene | 2%
alpha pinene | 5%
8.0% total terpenes
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.