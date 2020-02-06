About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens
Slice into something fruity and introduce your palate to a balance of sweet, earthy flavors with citrus notes. Providing relaxation, while helping you focus, it’s a good choice for treating anxiety, muscle aches and soothing the digestive system— it’s one in a melon!
THC 77.12% | CBD .25%
TERPENES
linalool | .9%
beta myrcene | .9%
beta caryophyllene | 1.0%
limonene | 1.2%
7.1% total terpenes
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.