Indica | Earthy & Stress-Relieving
Searching for a strain that’s out of this world? Look no further—with Intergalactic, the stars have aligned Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Together, they create rich aromas including a pleasant blend of sweet and fresh citrus, along with natural earthy tones. This indica may relieve stress and anxiety or lift your mood if you’re feeling lethargic or depressed — all while leaving you feeling content, happy and positive.
LINEAGE
Orange Valley OG x The Cube
THC LEVELS
21% THC
CBD LEVELS
0.0% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 5% terpenes
limonene, nerolidol, linalool, beta myrcene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.