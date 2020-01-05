Indica | Earthy & Stress-Relieving



Searching for a strain that’s out of this world? Look no further—with Intergalactic, the stars have aligned Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Together, they create rich aromas including a pleasant blend of sweet and fresh citrus, along with natural earthy tones. This indica may relieve stress and anxiety or lift your mood if you’re feeling lethargic or depressed — all while leaving you feeling content, happy and positive.



LINEAGE

Orange Valley OG x The Cube



THC LEVELS

21% THC



CBD LEVELS

0.0% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 5% terpenes

limonene, nerolidol, linalool, beta myrcene