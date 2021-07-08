Sativa



Want a strain packed with power? Lemon-Lime Punch has flavors of delicious sweet cake and tropical fruit. A sativa derived from Lemon Skunk and Fruit Punch, this combination has a powerful terpene profile that will leave your mouth watering from its pungent aromas. Lemon-Lime Punch may induce energy and inspire creativity, making it an ideal choice to combat symptoms of depression and aide in elevated stress, or an effective option for difficult social situations.



LINEAGE

Lemon Skunk x Fruit Punch



THC LEVELS

22% THC



CBD LEVELS

0.1% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

2 - 4% terpenes

beta myrcene, nerolidol, limonene, beta caryophyllene