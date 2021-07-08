About this product
Sativa
Want a strain packed with power? Lemon-Lime Punch has flavors of delicious sweet cake and tropical fruit. A sativa derived from Lemon Skunk and Fruit Punch, this combination has a powerful terpene profile that will leave your mouth watering from its pungent aromas. Lemon-Lime Punch may induce energy and inspire creativity, making it an ideal choice to combat symptoms of depression and aide in elevated stress, or an effective option for difficult social situations.
LINEAGE
Lemon Skunk x Fruit Punch
THC LEVELS
22% THC
CBD LEVELS
0.1% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
2 - 4% terpenes
beta myrcene, nerolidol, limonene, beta caryophyllene
Want a strain packed with power? Lemon-Lime Punch has flavors of delicious sweet cake and tropical fruit. A sativa derived from Lemon Skunk and Fruit Punch, this combination has a powerful terpene profile that will leave your mouth watering from its pungent aromas. Lemon-Lime Punch may induce energy and inspire creativity, making it an ideal choice to combat symptoms of depression and aide in elevated stress, or an effective option for difficult social situations.
LINEAGE
Lemon Skunk x Fruit Punch
THC LEVELS
22% THC
CBD LEVELS
0.1% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
2 - 4% terpenes
beta myrcene, nerolidol, limonene, beta caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.