Hybrid | Euphoric & Relaxing



A heavy yielding hybrid, Lemon Schmear is a unique cross between an old west coast favorite, Death By Lemons and Kashmir Kush, an indica landrace. While growing, its large dense flowers give o a fragrant lemon and fruity scent, accompanied by hints of oral — the same aromatics you can expect upon opening its package. Lemon Schmear’s effects are both euphoric and relaxing, a good choice for anti-anxiety and suitable for daytime or nighttime use.



LINEAGE

Death by Lemons x Kashmir Kush



THC LEVELS

25 - 28% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 5% terpenes

limonene, beta myrcene, linalool, beta pinene