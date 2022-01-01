About this product
Hybrid | Euphoric & Relaxing
A heavy yielding hybrid, Lemon Schmear is a unique cross between an old west coast favorite, Death By Lemons and Kashmir Kush, an indica landrace. While growing, its large dense flowers give o a fragrant lemon and fruity scent, accompanied by hints of oral — the same aromatics you can expect upon opening its package. Lemon Schmear’s effects are both euphoric and relaxing, a good choice for anti-anxiety and suitable for daytime or nighttime use.
LINEAGE
Death by Lemons x Kashmir Kush
THC LEVELS
25 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 5% terpenes
limonene, beta myrcene, linalool, beta pinene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.