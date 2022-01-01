About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid created by pairing two very popular strains, Mandarin Sunset with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Pop open the lid and you’ll be treated to orange and citrus notes with sweet, earthy aromas. It’s effective at relieving stress while providing positive uplifting effects to help get you through the day.
LINEAGE
Mandarin Sunset x Girl Scout Cookies
THC LEVELS
23 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 7% terpenes
beta myrcene, limonene, elemene, linalool
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.