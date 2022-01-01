Hybrid | Uplifting



Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid created by pairing two very popular strains, Mandarin Sunset with GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Pop open the lid and you’ll be treated to orange and citrus notes with sweet, earthy aromas. It’s effective at relieving stress while providing positive uplifting effects to help get you through the day.



LINEAGE

Mandarin Sunset x Girl Scout Cookies



THC LEVELS

23 - 28% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 7% terpenes

beta myrcene, limonene, elemene, linalool