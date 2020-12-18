About this product
Hybrid | Stress-Relieving
This hybrid hails from two very well-known strains in the cannabis industry, Orange Valley OG and The Cube. Meltdown is both fruity and sweet with aromas of lime and bubble gum that ultimately develop into a menthol and bubble gum flavor with citrus notes. Meltdown produces dense colas with buds that are oily and sugary in appearance, which is reflected in the high terpene levels it yields, making this strain ideal for managing stress and anxiety disorders.
LINEAGE
Orange Valley OG x The Cube
THC LEVELS
26 - 29% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - 5% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
7 - 10% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, limonene, elemene
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.