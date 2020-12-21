About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens
A blend of sweet orange flavors with a touch of subtle creaminess. This uplifting fruity vape may help ease stress or soothe the stomach, making this a sativa that could leave you saying — orange whip, orange whip!
THC 81.30% | CBD .16%
TERPENES
delta-3-carine | .4%
beta myrcene | 1.6%
limonene | 1.7%
terpinolene | 2.1%
8.0% total terpenes
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.