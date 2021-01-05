About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting & Relaxing
Created by combining Black Fire and Mandarin Sunset, Pillow Factory is a strain that is sure to please. With aromas that are citrusy, spicy and sweet, it’s a strain worth exploring because it relaxes the body and provides uplifting feelings. If relief from chronic pain, anxiety, stress or muscle spasms is what you need help with, this could be the perfect hybrid for you.
LINEAGE
Black Fire x Mandarin Sunset
THC LEVELS
25 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
limonene, beta myrcene, elemene, beta caryophyllene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.