Indica-Dominant Hybrid



If savory and spice are what your taste buds crave, Roasted Garlic Margy is here to satisfy. This indica-dominant hybrid is a combination of GMO and Frozen Margy, two cultivars known for their bold flavoring. The name says it all–garlic and sage are the dominant tastes, with undertones of citrus and pine. The aroma is primarily skunky, with garlic and herbal notes to finish. Roasted Garlic Margy also packs a high THC percentage, so proceed slowly with this strain.

