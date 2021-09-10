About this product
Hybrid | Uplifting
Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a crossbreed between two favorites — Strawberry Banana and Banana Sherbet. Colorful and vibrant, this plant yields large light-green buds covered in bright orange pistils. In terms of its aromas, you can expect to be treated to berry, vanilla and earthy fragrances at first, followed by undertones of banana cream. If help with anxiety, depression, appetite or an uplifting mood is what you seek, then SBS is a great daytime medication for you.
LINEAGE
Strawberry Banana x Banana Sherbet
THC LEVELS
24 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
7 - 11% terpenes
beta myrcene, alpha pinene, limonene, ocimene
Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a crossbreed between two favorites — Strawberry Banana and Banana Sherbet. Colorful and vibrant, this plant yields large light-green buds covered in bright orange pistils. In terms of its aromas, you can expect to be treated to berry, vanilla and earthy fragrances at first, followed by undertones of banana cream. If help with anxiety, depression, appetite or an uplifting mood is what you seek, then SBS is a great daytime medication for you.
LINEAGE
Strawberry Banana x Banana Sherbet
THC LEVELS
24 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
7 - 11% terpenes
beta myrcene, alpha pinene, limonene, ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.