About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes
Prepare to take a soothing ride with our Sundae Driver vape that’s earthy and fruity, with hints of caramel. If you’re looking to relieve anxiety, stress or discomfort from chronic pain, take Sundae Driver for a spin.
Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor.
TERPENES
alpha pinene | .6%
beta caryophyllene | .9%
beta myrcene | 1.7%
limonene | 2.9%
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.