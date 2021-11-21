Hybrid | Relaxing



If you want to start your day with something fresh, then look no further than Tropical Sunrise. Created by combining Grape God and Mandarin Sunset, this is a hybrid that is sure to satisfy. With aromas that are oral, fruity and woody, it’s a refreshing option as its name implies. Tropical Sunrise’s effects are both relaxing and pain-relieving making it an excellent choice for treating a variety of conditions including muscle aches, headaches and stress.



LINEAGE

Grape God x Mandarin Sunset



THC LEVELS

17 - 21% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

beta myrcene, elemene, limonene, beta caryophyllene