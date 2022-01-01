Indica | Euphoric, Calming & Fast-Acting



This intense indica strain is the result of breeding an Afghani Landrace with Kashmir Kush. Vanilla Lights is a compact yet robust strain that produces large, dense flowers glistening with potent resin. An extremely aromatic plant, Vanilla Lights will satisfy your senses with earthy, sweet and oral fragrances. Whether you desire help with sleep, appetite, or simply want to sink into the couch and melt the pain away, Vanilla Lights may provide you with the fast-acting relief you need.



LINEAGE

Afghani Landrace x Kashmir Kush



THC LEVELS

21 - 25% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

beta myrcene, elemene, alpha pinene, limonene