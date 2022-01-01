About this product
Indica | Euphoric, Calming & Fast-Acting
This intense indica strain is the result of breeding an Afghani Landrace with Kashmir Kush. Vanilla Lights is a compact yet robust strain that produces large, dense flowers glistening with potent resin. An extremely aromatic plant, Vanilla Lights will satisfy your senses with earthy, sweet and oral fragrances. Whether you desire help with sleep, appetite, or simply want to sink into the couch and melt the pain away, Vanilla Lights may provide you with the fast-acting relief you need.
LINEAGE
Afghani Landrace x Kashmir Kush
THC LEVELS
21 - 25% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
beta myrcene, elemene, alpha pinene, limonene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.