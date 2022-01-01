Terpene-Infused Distillate Vapes

Earthy, sweet fragrance with a focusing effect.



Matter distillate vapes with infused terpenes are a winning combination of cultivation and extraction that deliver a unique, excipient-free oil. Pairing this formulation with our new ceramic core cartridges ensures delivery of the highest volume of premium, high viscosity extract with a pure smooth flavor.



TERPENES

linalool | 12%

mycrene | 13%

nerolidol | 15%

limonene | 19%