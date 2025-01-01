About this product
Chem 51 is a chem lover’s dream. Pure front-to-back gas with all the attitude of its legendary lineage. Bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven Genetics as part of the Eye Candy collaboration, this cross layers new dimensions onto a classic. Loud chem funk dominates with sharp notes of peppery spice and cooling mint, delivering a smoke that’s as bold as it is complex. The high begins with a cerebral jolt of energy before easing into deep body relaxation, leaving you uplifted yet blissfully at ease. A modern take on a timeless profile, Chem 51 honors its roots while carving out a place as a future classic. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
