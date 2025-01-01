About this product
Gleaming with a silver sheen and stacked with trichomes, Chroma is a striking cross of our multiple award-winning Prizm and Black Diamond X — two powerhouse cultivars known for their bold terpene profiles and heavy-handed effects. This next-generation phenotype reflects its name with radiant bag appeal and a bold aromatic spectrum that opens with citrus rind and sharp pine, then deepens into notes of dark stone fruit, floral musk, and clean fuel. On the inhale, Chroma delivers a smooth, layered smoke — bright and biting up front, with a velvety finish that lingers on the palate. The high is equally dynamic: body-melting and mind-soothing, yet clear enough to invite quiet introspection or creative focus. A true connoisseur's cultivar, Chroma is not just eye-catching — it’s genre-defining. Award-season ready and designed to leave a lasting impression. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
