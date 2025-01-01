About this product
FKAFL is an award-winning cross of L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a refined, complex flavor. Its plumy, multicolored buds are draped in white velvet trichomes. The aroma blends citrus and diesel, evolving into notes of rosemary, red fruit, and cheese — like a savory charcuterie. A smooth, lavender-rich exhale cleanses the palate, delivering a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. This sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight, now elevated in Goldies form. Each 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from FKAFL, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure FKAFL. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Made exclusively from our award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific keif. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and keif from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
