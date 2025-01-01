FKAFL is an award-winning cross of L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a refined, complex flavor. Its plumy, multicolored buds are draped in white velvet trichomes. The aroma blends citrus and diesel, evolving into notes of rosemary, red fruit, and cheese — like a savory charcuterie. A smooth, lavender-rich exhale cleanses the palate, delivering a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. This sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight, now elevated in Goldies form. Each 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from FKAFL, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure FKAFL. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Made exclusively from our award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific keif. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and keif from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.