In collaboration with Happy Dreams Genetics, Key Lime Jack is an effervescent Sativa with a bright and summery aroma. This cross of Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herrer has sweet, sharp, and slightly sour citrus notes that fill the air upon opening a jar, creating a zesty and refreshing inhale. A skunky and earthy exhale instantly uplifts the mind, relaxes the body, and boosts your mood. This cerebral buzz is bubbly, long-lasting, and offers a euphoric high while increasing focus and keeping the mind sharp and alert. We are enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and perfectionists who live by the core values that drive our industry: freedom, well-being, and authenticity. Our product line is curated to elevate our customer’s lives, to make every experience unforgettable.
About this brand
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
