Lipsmackerz is a mouthwatering Indica-dominant Hybrid bred by Good Greens, resulting from a cross of LCG x Z Animal Cookies x Good Greens Candy #4. This strain captivates the eyes and taste buds, showcasing vibrant purple flowers, long amber hairs, and a light dusting of crystalline sugar Trichomes. An irresistible candy-like aroma is followed by subtle fruity notes that envelop the senses with a playful sweetness. In contrast, acrid undertones of gas add layers of depth to the exhale. Lipsmackerz truly embodies its name, offering a lingering sensation that leaves you with a smile and a delightful aftertaste. Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic Indoor Cannabis of the highest quality. We are hyper-focused on ensuring that every step of the process, from seed to sale, delivers on that goal. With over twenty years of experience cultivating Award-Winning Strains, we are consistently curating unique and top of the line products made to enhance any experience.