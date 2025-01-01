About this product
Orange Bellini, a delightful cross of two of our most beloved strains, Orange Truffle Soufflé and Peach Crème Gelato, is a sweet, uplifting treat perfect for elevating any daytime experience. This sticky, resinous flower is deep in color, with contrasting violet foliage and orange Stigmas beneath a dense layer of glistening Trichomes. These sweet, citrus-forward nugs have an effervescent aroma reminiscent of fresh orange peels, grapefruit, and pine, with a flavor profile just as enticing. Orange Bellini sends the mind soaring higher with every fruity inhale and earthy exhale. Like its parent strain Orange Truffle Soufflé, an energizing head buzz increased focus, and creative stimulation is at the forefront of this high, with physically relaxing properties from Peach Crème Gelato offering a well-rounded and balanced high. Adding to its list of attributes and accolades, Orange Bellini is an Award-Wining Strain; having taken 1st Place in the Sativa Flower category at The High Times Cannabis Cup.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
