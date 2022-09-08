Our menu prices include ALL taxes! We are a collective of Los Angeles cultivators working toward a singular mission: to grow clean and potent cannabis. For over a decade, we have strived to change the way people think about cultivation. It's more than just what we do -- its who we are. From humble backyard beginnings to state-of-the-art grow facilities, we're always searching for ways to perfect the process and take our jungle to new heights. Sharing our successes, challenges and experiences with our community, we're proud to inspire and educate the next generation of cannabis cultivators.