  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Maximum Wellness

Maximum Wellness

Discovering the perfect cannabis product just became simple.
All categoriesEdibles

Maximum Wellness products

4 products
Product image for Relax Capsules 1:1 | 25mg (12.5mg THC : 12.5mg CBD)
Capsules
Relax Capsules 1:1 | 25mg (12.5mg THC : 12.5mg CBD)
by Maximum Wellness
Product image for Relief Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBG)
Capsules
Relief Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBG)
by Maximum Wellness
Product image for Rest Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBN) 10pk
Capsules
Rest Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBN) 10pk
by Maximum Wellness
Product image for Revive Capsule 2:1:1 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg THCV)
Capsules
Revive Capsule 2:1:1 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg THCV)
by Maximum Wellness