Maximum Wellness
Discovering the perfect cannabis product just became simple.
Capsules
Relax Capsules 1:1 | 25mg (12.5mg THC : 12.5mg CBD)
by Maximum Wellness
Capsules
Relief Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBG)
by Maximum Wellness
Capsules
Rest Capsules 2:1:2 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg CBN) 10pk
by Maximum Wellness
Capsules
Revive Capsule 2:1:1 | 25mg (10mg THC : 5mg CBD : 10mg THCV)
by Maximum Wellness
Home
Brands
Maximum Wellness
Catalog