White Knuckles is known for its potential calming and sedative effects taking jabs as issues such as insomnia, anxiety, and muscle pain & spasms. These dense nugs are soaked in sugar-like crystals and offer sweet and fruity aromas and may help knockout daily discomfort while feeling relaxed.
Mayflower Medicinals is a local Commonwealth of Massachusetts cannabis brand dedicated to providing the highest quality medical cannabis products & services in a safe, secure and professionally managed environment. The brand was born within the heart of New England and is known for its consistent quality, wide variety of unique strains and reliable availability. It is currently sold in various retailers throughout the region as well as in Mayflower branded dispensaries in Allston (medical) and Worcester (recreational).
