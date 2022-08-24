About this product
OVERVIEW
A cannabinoid profile is considered the primary measure of product potency, as cannabinoids play a significant role in producing the physiological effects that result from cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of up to 19 different phytocannabinoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage.
WHY IT MATTERS
Seeing the cannabinoid breakdown for a given product is helpful for enabling doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to predict effects and determine an effective dose. It is also useful for tracking effects and comparing products, so that consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response.
PRICE
$50 per sample
AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED
Flower: 0.3 grams
Concentrate: 0.2 grams
Extract: 0.2 grams
Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram)
SCOPE OF TEST
THCa
CBGa
CBCa
THCVa
Δ-8 THC
CBD
CBN
CBL
CBDV
THCV
CBNa
CBDa
CBLa
CBDVa
THC
CBG
CBC
CBT
CBCV
TESTING METHOD
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
About this brand
MCR Labs
As the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts, we are proud to offer analytical testing and R&D services to MMJ and adult-use cannabis providers, patients, doctors, caregivers, or anyone crafting their own cannabis products. Our methods are ISO-17025 accredited, and we employ proven analytical practices developed in the pharmaceutical industry.