OVERVIEW

A cannabinoid profile is considered the primary measure of product potency, as cannabinoids play a significant role in producing the physiological effects that result from cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of up to 19 different phytocannabinoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage.



WHY IT MATTERS

Seeing the cannabinoid breakdown for a given product is helpful for enabling doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to predict effects and determine an effective dose. It is also useful for tracking effects and comparing products, so that consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response.



PRICE

$50 per sample



AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED

Flower: 0.3 grams

Concentrate: 0.2 grams

Extract: 0.2 grams

Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram)



SCOPE OF TEST

THCa

CBGa

CBCa

THCVa

Δ-8 THC

CBD

CBN

CBL

CBDV

THCV

CBNa

CBDa

CBLa

CBDVa

THC

CBG

CBC

CBT

CBCV



TESTING METHOD

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)