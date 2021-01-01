About this product

Microbiological organisms are present almost everywhere but are usually dormant or harmless to humans. If conditions are right, however, a colony of organisms can grow and become dangerous for consumption. Additionally, certain organisms can release toxins as a reaction to heat or other perceived threats. Screening all cannabis products for these organisms ensures their presence in below a threshold that is safe for consumers to ingest.



PRICE

$135 per sample



AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED

Flower: 1 gram

Concentrate: 1 gram

Extract: 1 gram

Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram)



SCOPE OF TEST

Total viable aerobic bacteria

Total coliform bacteria

Total bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria

Total yeast & mold

E. coli & Salmonella



TESTING METHOD

Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)

Most Probable Number Culture (MPN)