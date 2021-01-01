Loading…
MCR Labs

Microbiological Contaminants Screen

About this product

Microbiological organisms are present almost everywhere but are usually dormant or harmless to humans. If conditions are right, however, a colony of organisms can grow and become dangerous for consumption. Additionally, certain organisms can release toxins as a reaction to heat or other perceived threats. Screening all cannabis products for these organisms ensures their presence in below a threshold that is safe for consumers to ingest.

PRICE
$135 per sample

AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED
Flower: 1 gram
Concentrate: 1 gram
Extract: 1 gram
Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram)

SCOPE OF TEST
Total viable aerobic bacteria
Total coliform bacteria
Total bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria
Total yeast & mold
E. coli & Salmonella

TESTING METHOD
Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)
Most Probable Number Culture (MPN)
