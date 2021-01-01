About this product

At MCR Labs we pride ourselves in keeping up to date with the latest analytical techniques and technology as well as current developments and trends in medical marijuana. We leverage our knowledge and equipment to test and improve new medical marijuana products. If you wish to optimize your product or to diversify your product portfolio, we have the resources and interest.



Method Development

Information on the amount of each therapeutic cannabinoid in your product is vital to improving treatment. We develop analytical methods that we can transfer to your laboratory site to allow you to better monitor your product.



QbD

Quality by Design is a statistical software package that allows us to create series of experiments to get the most data mathematically possible from a set of experiments. The ultimate in efficiency.