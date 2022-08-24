About this product
OVERVIEW
A terpene profile is another measure of product potency, as many terpenes are believed to produce physiological effects and contribute to the “Entourage Effect” of cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of 22 different terpenoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage.
WHY IT MATTERS
Seeing the terpene breakdown for a given product is helpful for doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to learn how and why a cannabis product may affect them in a certain way. Identifying which terpenes are present is useful for tracking effects and comparing products so consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response.
PRICE
$25 per sample
AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED
Flower: 0.2 grams
Concentrate: 0.2 grams
Extract: 0.2 grams
Infused Products: not applicable
SCOPE OF TEST
alpha-Bisabolol
delta-3-Carene
Caryophyllene-Oxide
Eucalyptol
Guaiol
Isopulegol
Linalool
cis-Nerolidol
Ocimene
alpha-Pinene
alpha-Terpinene
Terpinolene
Camphene
beta-Caryophyllene
para-Cymene
Geraniol
alpha-Humulene
D-Limonene
beta-Myrcene
trans-Nerolidol
beta-Ocimene
beta-Pinene
gamma-Terpinene
TESTING METHOD
Headspace Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection (HS-GC-FID)
About this brand
MCR Labs
As the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts, we are proud to offer analytical testing and R&D services to MMJ and adult-use cannabis providers, patients, doctors, caregivers, or anyone crafting their own cannabis products. Our methods are ISO-17025 accredited, and we employ proven analytical practices developed in the pharmaceutical industry.