OVERVIEW

A terpene profile is another measure of product potency, as many terpenes are believed to produce physiological effects and contribute to the “Entourage Effect” of cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of 22 different terpenoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage.



WHY IT MATTERS

Seeing the terpene breakdown for a given product is helpful for doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to learn how and why a cannabis product may affect them in a certain way. Identifying which terpenes are present is useful for tracking effects and comparing products so consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response.



PRICE

$25 per sample



AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED

Flower: 0.2 grams

Concentrate: 0.2 grams

Extract: 0.2 grams

Infused Products: not applicable



SCOPE OF TEST

alpha-Bisabolol

delta-3-Carene

Caryophyllene-Oxide

Eucalyptol

Guaiol

Isopulegol

Linalool

cis-Nerolidol

Ocimene

alpha-Pinene

alpha-Terpinene

Terpinolene

Camphene

beta-Caryophyllene

para-Cymene

Geraniol

alpha-Humulene

D-Limonene

beta-Myrcene

trans-Nerolidol

beta-Ocimene

beta-Pinene

gamma-Terpinene



TESTING METHOD

Headspace Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection (HS-GC-FID)