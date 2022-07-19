Cookies, yum yum.



Once a seasonal flavor now a fan favorite. Made with real chocolate chip cookies and fresh Wisconsin dairy.



Let's keep it safe. Please read before purchase/consume.



For adults 21 and over only.



What's a good serving for me?



30mg - low, perfect for beginners.

60mg - medium, for experienced users.

90mg - high, recommended for experienced users only.



﻿🕐 Onset: 30-90 min.

⏳Duration: 1-6 hrs. or longer.



Results may vary by individual.



Keep out of reach of children. Do not operate motor vehicle or machinery. Not to use during pregnancy or breastfeeding. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. Consult a healthcare professional prior to use. The FDA has not evaluated the statements, safety or efficacy of this product. Do not consume past its expiration date. Consume at your own risk. Use extreme caution. Use responsibly. First time users may experience stronger effects. Could take up to two hours for full effects and effects may last up to 12 hours. Contains less than 0.3% THC9. Hemp-Derived D8 THC. Lab results.



Always follow local laws.



Delivery.

To stop fraud and confirm the age of our customers, all delivery orders for first-time customers, must send a copy of their ID to shipping@mcreamedibles.com. Your ID must be government issued, include your date-of-birth showing you are at least 21, and match the name on the credit card used to pay for the order. Your order will not be send until this requirement is met.



Packages cannot be left unattended and are only delivered to buyer.



By purchasing you agree to mCream edibles terms and conditions.



